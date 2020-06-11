Virginia Lee Reichert
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Lee Reichert

Republic - Virginia Lee Reichert, age 85, of Republic, Missouri passed away on June 10, 2020 in her home at The Gardens in Springfield, Missouri. Virginia was born on February 12, 1935 in Billings, Missouri to parents Henry and Mary Lee Verfurth. She attended Billings Highschool and graduated in 1953. She united in marriage with Charles Hubert Reichert and from this unity came three children: Curtis, Craig, and Cara. Virginia was a homemaker who enjoyed quality time with her children, flowers and gardening, antique shopping, and later in life enjoying time with her grandchildren.

Virginia is preceded in death by her loving husband Charles, her parents Henry and Mary Lee, three brothers: Bob Verfurth, Bill Verfurth and Pat Verfurth, and brother-in-law Jerry Hillhouse.

Virginia is survived by her three children: Curtis (Cindy), Craig (Gaile) and Cara Reichert, sister Mary Hillhouse and grandchildren: Tanner, Taran, Nathan, Nicholas, Alex, and Leah.

Rosary services will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home South with visitation following from 6:30 to 8:00 pm in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Billings, MO with the burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery, Billings, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave. 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or to the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Billings, MO.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Rosary
06:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved