Virginia Lee ReichertRepublic - Virginia Lee Reichert, age 85, of Republic, Missouri passed away on June 10, 2020 in her home at The Gardens in Springfield, Missouri. Virginia was born on February 12, 1935 in Billings, Missouri to parents Henry and Mary Lee Verfurth. She attended Billings Highschool and graduated in 1953. She united in marriage with Charles Hubert Reichert and from this unity came three children: Curtis, Craig, and Cara. Virginia was a homemaker who enjoyed quality time with her children, flowers and gardening, antique shopping, and later in life enjoying time with her grandchildren.Virginia is preceded in death by her loving husband Charles, her parents Henry and Mary Lee, three brothers: Bob Verfurth, Bill Verfurth and Pat Verfurth, and brother-in-law Jerry Hillhouse.Virginia is survived by her three children: Curtis (Cindy), Craig (Gaile) and Cara Reichert, sister Mary Hillhouse and grandchildren: Tanner, Taran, Nathan, Nicholas, Alex, and Leah.Rosary services will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home South with visitation following from 6:30 to 8:00 pm in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Billings, MO with the burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery, Billings, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave. 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or to the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Billings, MO.