Virginia Mae Lemmon
Springfield, MO. - Virginia Mae Lemmon 86, Springfield, MO. passed away in her home om Monday, September 16, 2019. She was a retired Dental Office Office Manager. She is survived by two sisters: Mary Ellen Lemmon and Vesta McLaughlin and two brothers: Glen Lemmon and John Lemmon, 8 nieces and 7 nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Berean Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar, Mo. No visitation is planned.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 19, 2019