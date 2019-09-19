Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Berean Baptist Church
Springfield, MO
Resources
Virginia Mae Lemmon


1933 - 2019
Virginia Mae Lemmon Obituary
Virginia Mae Lemmon

Springfield, MO. - Virginia Mae Lemmon 86, Springfield, MO. passed away in her home om Monday, September 16, 2019. She was a retired Dental Office Office Manager. She is survived by two sisters: Mary Ellen Lemmon and Vesta McLaughlin and two brothers: Glen Lemmon and John Lemmon, 8 nieces and 7 nephews.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Berean Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar, Mo. No visitation is planned.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 19, 2019
