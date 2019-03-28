Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
First & Calvary Presbyterian Church
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Maribelle Davidson


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Maribelle Davidson Obituary
Virginia Maribelle Davidson

Springfield - Virginia Maribelle Davidson, age 84, of Springfield, Missouri, passed on to heaven on March 22, 2019 after a long illness at the home of her daughter, Holly, who was her caregiver. Virginia was born in Iola, KS to Ira Russell Cook and Clara Leota (Mattocks) Cook on May 24, 1934.

Virginia married the love of her life, James Campbell Davidson in 1966.

She is survived by her son Clark Ernest and wife Judith Sarra Davidson of N. Reading, Mass; daughter Holly Annette Davidson of Springfield, MO; grandchildren Shannon, Bre', Howard, Ivy and Benjamin; and great-grandchildren Jakob, Grayce', Lauren, Oliver and Elijah.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim, her sons Mark Herbert Womack, James Kirk Davidson; daughter Jana Marie Cowen; and grandson Nathaniel Jeremiah Cowen.

During her nursing career, Virginia was a RN at the Lester E. Cox Medical Center in Springfield, MO. She had been a RN at KU Medical Center.

She was a wonderful, caring and compassionate mother, friend and nurse and will be forever greatly missed.

Services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of First & Calvary Presbyterian Church in Springfield, MO.

In lieu of flowers donations in Virginia's memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis or a .
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now