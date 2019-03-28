Virginia Maribelle Davidson



Springfield - Virginia Maribelle Davidson, age 84, of Springfield, Missouri, passed on to heaven on March 22, 2019 after a long illness at the home of her daughter, Holly, who was her caregiver. Virginia was born in Iola, KS to Ira Russell Cook and Clara Leota (Mattocks) Cook on May 24, 1934.



Virginia married the love of her life, James Campbell Davidson in 1966.



She is survived by her son Clark Ernest and wife Judith Sarra Davidson of N. Reading, Mass; daughter Holly Annette Davidson of Springfield, MO; grandchildren Shannon, Bre', Howard, Ivy and Benjamin; and great-grandchildren Jakob, Grayce', Lauren, Oliver and Elijah.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim, her sons Mark Herbert Womack, James Kirk Davidson; daughter Jana Marie Cowen; and grandson Nathaniel Jeremiah Cowen.



During her nursing career, Virginia was a RN at the Lester E. Cox Medical Center in Springfield, MO. She had been a RN at KU Medical Center.



She was a wonderful, caring and compassionate mother, friend and nurse and will be forever greatly missed.



Services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of First & Calvary Presbyterian Church in Springfield, MO.



In lieu of flowers donations in Virginia's memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis or a . Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 28, 2019