1/1
Virginia Price
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Price

Elkland - Virginia Ann Price, daughter of Fred and Ada (Selph) Poindexter, was born December 9, 1933 in Elkland, MO. She passed away at 5:08 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 in Cox Medical Center South, Springfield, at the age of 86. Virginia was a homemaker and member of the Marshfield United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rex; her son, Blaine; and her sister, Lela Mae Davis. Survivors include one nephew and and his wife, Mark and Sheila Davis, Elkland; and many other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland, under the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasant View Cemetery in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
1131 State Hwy A
Marshfield, MO 65706
417-859-4222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved