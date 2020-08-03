Virginia PriceElkland - Virginia Ann Price, daughter of Fred and Ada (Selph) Poindexter, was born December 9, 1933 in Elkland, MO. She passed away at 5:08 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 in Cox Medical Center South, Springfield, at the age of 86. Virginia was a homemaker and member of the Marshfield United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rex; her son, Blaine; and her sister, Lela Mae Davis. Survivors include one nephew and and his wife, Mark and Sheila Davis, Elkland; and many other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland, under the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasant View Cemetery in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.