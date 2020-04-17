|
Virginia Ruth Cornelison
Virginia Ruth Cornelison was born April 21, 1940 in Seymour, MO. She was the daughter of Garnett and Earl Forbes and sister to Bill, Bob, Dale and Don. Virginia taught herself to play the piano and organ and loved music. She married Harlin Cornelison February 21, 1963. They had two daughters Terry and Tammy, and one grandson, Nicholas. Virginia was unselfish and always thought of others. She volunteered at the Andover Senior Center, cooking for the elderly for years. Her humor, kindness, and love for her family will never be forgotten.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020