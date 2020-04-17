Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Cornelison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ruth Cornelison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Ruth Cornelison Obituary
Virginia Ruth Cornelison

Virginia Ruth Cornelison was born April 21, 1940 in Seymour, MO. She was the daughter of Garnett and Earl Forbes and sister to Bill, Bob, Dale and Don. Virginia taught herself to play the piano and organ and loved music. She married Harlin Cornelison February 21, 1963. They had two daughters Terry and Tammy, and one grandson, Nicholas. Virginia was unselfish and always thought of others. She volunteered at the Andover Senior Center, cooking for the elderly for years. Her humor, kindness, and love for her family will never be forgotten.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -