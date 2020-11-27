1/1
Virginia Ruth Winslow
1935 - 2020
Virginia Ruth Winslow

Sparta - On the night of November 23, 2020, Virginia Ruth (Hull) Winslow went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born January 7, 1935 in Bruner, Missouri to Alva and Frances (Conner) Hull. On June 30, 1951 she eloped to Harrison, Arkansas and married her lifelong partner, Milbern Winslow. They were blessed with three children, Jeanette Lafferty, Wesley Winslow and wife Juanita, and Tommy Winslow and wife Michele.

Ruth was a loving, caring, sweet lady who enjoyed cooking, gardening, and lawn care, and her dog, Martha. She also enjoyed baseball on TV and watching her grandchildren play sports. Her chicken noodle soup and chili will be missed.

She is survived by her children, eight grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; two sisters, Bonnie Muilenburg and Louise Morgan.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson, two great-grand-children, a son-in-law, Larry Lafferty; brothers, Paul, Donald and Harold Hull; two brothers-in-law, and a sister-in-law.

A funeral will be held for Ruth at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Bruner Baptist Church, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Alan Maggard officiating.

Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the church, from 1:00-2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Bruner Cemetery.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bruner Baptist Church
NOV
30
Funeral
02:00 PM
Bruner Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-2400
