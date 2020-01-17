Services
Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home
3Rd & Market
Osceola, MO 64776
(417) 646-8135
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home
3Rd & Market
Osceola, MO 64776
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
Osceola, MO
View Map
Virginia (Bremer) Scott Obituary
Virginia (Bremer) Scott

Weaubleau - Virginia (Bremer) Scott, 78, of Weaubleau, MO passed January 16, 2020. Services will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Hopewell Baptist Church near Osceola, MO. at 11 AM. Visitation from 6 to 7 PM at the Sheldon-Goodrich Chapel in Osceola Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Burial in the Hopewell Cemetery. Family suggest memorial contributions to the Hopewell Cemetery or Gideons International in care of the Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
