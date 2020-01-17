|
|
Virginia (Bremer) Scott
Weaubleau - Virginia (Bremer) Scott, 78, of Weaubleau, MO passed January 16, 2020. Services will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Hopewell Baptist Church near Osceola, MO. at 11 AM. Visitation from 6 to 7 PM at the Sheldon-Goodrich Chapel in Osceola Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Burial in the Hopewell Cemetery. Family suggest memorial contributions to the Hopewell Cemetery or Gideons International in care of the Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020