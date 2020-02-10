Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Carter-Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Sue Carter-Tucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Sue Carter-Tucker Obituary
Virginia Sue Carter-Tucker

Springfield - Virginia Sue Bennett Carter-Tucker, age 71, passed away February 10, 2020. She was born December 14, 1948 in Lancaster, CA the daughter of Charles J. Bennett, Jr. "Jay" and Martha Virginia Burge Bennett.

Susie was the middle child of three girls. In 1950, the family moved from Lancaster to the rich farmland of Portales, NM. The girls grew up on a farm close to the Bennett aunts, uncles and cousins. She attended school at Floyd, NM until the family moved to Seligman, MO in 1960. Susie attended Southwest R-5 schools and graduated valedictorian of her 1966 graduating class. Susie was popular and active as a cheerleader, was in the FBLA and the FHA. Susie went to SMS for one year and after a few months was employed at Southwestern Bell Telephone, where she soon moved up and became part of management. She retired from Southwestern Bell in 1999.

Susie was married to Dennis Tucker June 12, 1993.

Susie's greatest joy in life was her son, Travis. She loved to cook, go to the lake and be with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Susie is survived by her husband, Dennis; son Travis Carter, of St. Louis; sisters Jessie McCracken (Charles) of Springfield, MO and Alice Moran (Bill) of Kona, HI and many other close family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Immaculate Conception Church, with Father Thomas P. Kiefer celebrant. Interment will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Ch. 11, 2525 E. Division, Springfield, MO 65803 or Tunnel To Towers Foundation, at tunnel2towers.org.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -