Virginia Sue Carter-Tucker
Springfield - Virginia Sue Bennett Carter-Tucker, age 71, passed away February 10, 2020. She was born December 14, 1948 in Lancaster, CA the daughter of Charles J. Bennett, Jr. "Jay" and Martha Virginia Burge Bennett.
Susie was the middle child of three girls. In 1950, the family moved from Lancaster to the rich farmland of Portales, NM. The girls grew up on a farm close to the Bennett aunts, uncles and cousins. She attended school at Floyd, NM until the family moved to Seligman, MO in 1960. Susie attended Southwest R-5 schools and graduated valedictorian of her 1966 graduating class. Susie was popular and active as a cheerleader, was in the FBLA and the FHA. Susie went to SMS for one year and after a few months was employed at Southwestern Bell Telephone, where she soon moved up and became part of management. She retired from Southwestern Bell in 1999.
Susie was married to Dennis Tucker June 12, 1993.
Susie's greatest joy in life was her son, Travis. She loved to cook, go to the lake and be with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Susie is survived by her husband, Dennis; son Travis Carter, of St. Louis; sisters Jessie McCracken (Charles) of Springfield, MO and Alice Moran (Bill) of Kona, HI and many other close family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Immaculate Conception Church, with Father Thomas P. Kiefer celebrant. Interment will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Ch. 11, 2525 E. Division, Springfield, MO 65803 or Tunnel To Towers Foundation, at tunnel2towers.org.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020