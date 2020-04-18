|
Virginia Wasson
Nixa - Virginia Wasson, 89, of Nixa, Missouri passed away, April 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospital.
Virginia was born May 23, 1930 in Corbin, KY to Ova and and Rosa Walters. She was united in marriage to Edgar Wasson in 1985, he preceded her in death on January 3, 1999.
Virginia loved traveling, gardening, cooking, and entertaining.
Survivors include one brother, Ken Walters; one sister, Ruby Hilla; several nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters, Flo and Garneeda; and one brother Tom.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020