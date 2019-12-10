|
|
Virginia Yarberry
Willard - Together again...
Virginia (Jean) Wolfe Yarberry passed away on the morning of Monday, December 9, 2019 of pancreatic cancer at her daughters home surrounded by her family. She was proceeded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Billy Joe Yarberry of 59 years and her son Larry Joe Yarberry. She is survived by her daughter Margaret (David) Walker, 4 grandchildren, Michael (Katherine)Walker, Pamela (Chris) LeCompte, JD Yarberry and Melanie (Llyod) Hood, 13 great grand children and 4 great great grandsons, 2 sisters and 1 brother. She was a woman of God and greatly loved and will be missed dearly. She will be laid to rest Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Robberson Prairie Baptist Church, 3244 W Farm Rd 50 Willard, MO 65781. Visitation 11am and services 12pm.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019