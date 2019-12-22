|
|
Vivian L. Helwig
Springfield - Vivian Lee Helwig, 91, Springfield, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born March 26, 1928 in Salina, Kansas.
She is survived by her children, Tan Helwig, Tassy Helwig, Eric Helwig, Steg Helwig and Vivi Anna Wilson.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel. A visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Dec. 22, 2019