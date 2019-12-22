Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Vivian L. Helwig


1928 - 2019
Vivian L. Helwig Obituary
Vivian L. Helwig

Springfield - Vivian Lee Helwig, 91, Springfield, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born March 26, 1928 in Salina, Kansas.

She is survived by her children, Tan Helwig, Tassy Helwig, Eric Helwig, Steg Helwig and Vivi Anna Wilson.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel. A visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Dec. 22, 2019
