Services
Holden Cremation & Funeral Service - Sparta
8058 State Hwy 14 East
Sparta, MO 65753
(417) 278-3455
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Nixa First Baptist
Wade E. Dunivent


1931 - 2019
Wade E. Dunivent Obituary
Wade E. Dunivent

Springfield - Wade E. Dunivent, age 88, of Springfield Missouri passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 surrounded by his family and loved ones. Wade was born April 20, 1931 in Clifton Hill, Missouri to Raymond and Margaret Elizabeth (Canote) Dunivent. Wade and Anne Dunivent were married October 19, 1973 at the First United Methodist Church by Rev. Robert A. DeMoss in Durant, Oklahoma. They were blessed with 46 years together. Wade attended schools in Clifton Hill, Missouri and college in Moberly, Missouri. After college, Wade move to Dallas, Texas where he worked for Great Commonwealth Insurance serving as a district manager over seven states. Later he worked in the Security Exchange market for several years. In the early 70's, Wade became involved in the agriculture business until he retired. Wade acquired many dear and everlasting friendships all over the United States wherever his work took him. Most of all, Wade was a family man who loved his family dearly. He was a member of Nixa First Baptist church for 30 years and served as a deacon and taught a senior men's class. Wade wasn't only dedicated to his family, but the church as well and was a faithful servant of the Lord. The greatest pleasure in life for him was to lead someone to Christ. He is survived by his wife Anne; four sons, Steve, Todd, Chad, and Tanner (his wife, Kendra); a Granddaughter, Alyson Reed (her husband, Blake); a Grandson, Cameron Soetaert; a great-grandson, Cohen Reed. He was proceeded in death by his parents, a daughter Connie Dunivent Hainline, and a son Brian Dunivent. Wade fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. He will truly be missed by many. He is now in the presence of his Savior, and he will forever be loved and will remain in our hearts. There will be a Celebration of Life at Nixa First Baptist on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019
