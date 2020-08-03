Wade Trivitt

Wade TrivittSpringfield - Wade Melvin Trivitt, age 60, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his home in Springfield, Missouri on Thursday, July 30. Wade was born on May 10, 1960 to Melvin and Wanda Jo Trivitt in Independence, Missouri. He graduated from Parkview High School in 1978 and worked at Assemblies of God Headquarters in Springfield for over 39 years.Wade was strong enough to support everyone around him: he was a rock and a pillar of strength for his friends and family members, and his support was always given without judgement or an expectation of repayment. Wade reflected Christ's compassion daily, and his steady kindness and love allowed many who knew him to consequently soften their hearts to God's saving grace. In addition to providing comfort to others, Wade brought immeasurable laughter and joy. His unique blend of goofiness and dry wit made this world a happier, lighter place. He relished in making his friends and family laugh, and when he was fishing, boating, playing games, golfing, and traveling with his loved ones, he enjoyed life and made everyone else enjoy it a little more, too. He was a perennial optimist who only let his doubts get the better of him when he was watching the Chiefs play football. He was a lifelong fan, and it is comforting to his family that he saw them win the Super Bowl, a game he rewatched no less than 30 times. His joy was most radiant, though, when he was in the company of his wife of 28 years, Tami. He teased her endlessly, but always with love, and in the evenings, they would dance in the living room of their new lake house. He will be so deeply and fiercely missed, but his family and friends find peace knowing he is in heaven waiting to be with them once again.Wade is survived by his wife, Tami, his children, Tara (Donald) Rutherford, Shena (Matt) Alexander, Brooksie (Brad) Kluge, and Tyler Trivitt, 11 grandchildren, his sisters, Debbie Morrissey, Denise Murphy, Deanna Crocker, his step mother Martha Trivitt, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and their spouses who adored him.Friends and family members may attend a celebration of life service on Wednesday, August 5 at 1:00 p.m. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home on 2001 W. Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Masks are required. Memorials may be made to Tami Trivitt, 216 W. Haven Terrace, Springfield, Mo 65803 or to @tami-trivitt on Venmo. The best way to honor the memory of Wade, though, is to spread joy to the world through compassion and service to others. If you can, please do a random act of kindness today.