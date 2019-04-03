|
|
Wallace W. & Frances A. Mading
Billings, MT - Wally and Fran Mading passed away on March 8th and 10th, 2019 at High Gate Senior Living in Billings, MT.
They met when they were 12 years old and so began a lifelong love story. They were married on May 31, 1953 in Springfield, Missouri.
They are survived by their children, Mike (Paula) of Arvada, CO, Mark (Vicki) of Huntley, MT, and Mary of Billings, MT.
Wally and Fran were blessed with 5 grandchildren, Ryne (Amber) Mading and great granddaughter, Madison, Hannah Ingham, Emily (Matt) Kiess, Jennifer Ingham, and Sam Ingham.
Later in their life, they became step-grandparents to two wonderful families. Kelly (Ryan) Burton and their children, Baylor, Brogan, and Hadley, of Huntley, MT. Todd (Kari) Wynne and their children, Kylie, Tucker, and Kolbie, of Erie, CO.
Wally is also survived by his sister Cindy (Rick) Davis of St. George, Utah and their children, Brad (Marybeth) Davis and their daughter, Rachael of Seattle, WA and Carrie (Eric) Oss and their children, Anja, James, and Olivia of Denver, CO.
Fran is also survived by her sister Jean Baker, of Springfield, Missouri and her children Jan, Bruce, Joyce, and Kathy.
The family would like to thank High Gate Senior Living for the loving and compassionate care they received and thanks to Stillwater Hospice. The family would like to also send a special thanks to Hannah Ingham for all her help, counsel, and her love through this difficult time.
Per Wally and Fran's wishes, no services will be held.
Memorials in Wally & Fran's memory can be made to Billings American Legion Baseball, P.O. Box 22535, Billings, MT 59104 or Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, P.O. Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104.
Semper Fi Marine
