|
|
Walter "Joe" Kastendieck
Springfield - Walter Joe Kastendieck, 87, of Springfield, passed away on August 8, 2019 at Mercy Hospital after suffering from a stroke.
Joe was born to George and Irene (Hayes) Kastendieck on May 26, 1932. Joe was the youngest of 4 children. Joe grew up in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High (now Central) in 1950. After graduating, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed all over Europe during the Korean War. During his time in England, he met a young British nurse named Patricia Johns, and after one dance he knew she was the one for him. Joe and Pat married August 14, 1954 in England. After leaving the Air Force, Joe brought Pat to Springfield. Joe went to school at SMSU (now MSU) and graduated in 1957. Joe and Pat moved to the Kansas City area for awhile, but later moved back to Springfield. He then opened the Joe Kastendieck Insurance Agency. During the 70s, Joe thought he wasn't busy enough, so he built Ozark Fried Chicken in Lakeview, Missouri (now Branson West). This was his first taste of restaurant life, and he ended his working career as a KFC Franchisee, retiring in 1996.
Joe and Pat loved their little place on Table Rock Lake and would spend as much time there as they could. Joe taught his daughter, JoMarie and son, Mike to swim, fish, ski, and ride motorcycles at the lake. After the kids were grown, they would enjoy long cruises on the lake with the dogs. Joe and Pat also loved to travel. They made trips to England, Italy and Mexico. They really enjoyed the KFC conventions, where they could catch up with all their KFC friends. Joe made friends very easily and cherished them all. You knew you were a very special friend if Joe gave you a nickname (Joe was known as the nickname king of Springfield). If you had a nickname, just remember that Joe always had a story to go with it!
Joe was preceded in death by his wife of almost 59 years, Pat, his parents, brother Bob, sister Flo Francis and her husband Steve, sister Dot, and stepmother Florence Remmington Kastendieck.
He is survived by his daughter JoMarie Schumacher and her husband Tom; son Michael, all of Springfield; granddaughter Alicia May and her partner Jacob Norris of Forsyth, MO; sisters-in-law Betty Kastendieck of Richardson, TX and Barbara Stafford of Sherborne, England; brother-in-law Roy Reynolds of Dallas, TX; step-granddaughters Kaitlyn and Stephanie Schumacher of Monett, MO; many nieces and nephews and his beloved fur babies Rosie and Kitty Boy.
Joe was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge 409 and the Korean War Veterans Chapter 8.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, August 15 at 11:00 AM at All Saints Anglican Church. Burial with full military honors will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Springfield Villa for the care they gave Joe over the last few months.
Published in the News-Leader from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019