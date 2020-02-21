|
Walter Ross Lauck
Springfield - Walter Ross Lauck was born July 14, 1947 to Jewell Juanita and Walter Ezra Lauck in Pittsburg, Kansas, and passed from this life on January 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Ross married Marilyn J. Allen on January 27, 1967, in Galena, Kansas. She survives, along with their two daughters and their husbands: Michelle and Daniel Lingbeck and Melissa and Jeramy Eiken of Springfield, Missouri. He was lovingly known as "Poppy" to four grandchildren: Michael and Monica Lingbeck, and Greta and Silas Eiken. He is also survived by five sisters; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Ross graduated from Carl Junction High School in 1964. He was a member of the first four-year graduating class of Missouri Southern College in 1969 and later earned a master's degree at Pittsburg State College in Pittsburg, Kansas. He began his career with Joplin Public Schools in 1969, teaching Science and Biology at Memorial High School and was a lifelong member of the NEA. In 1983, Ross became Director of Instructional Technology for the Joplin district and continued in that position until retiring in July of 1998, after 30 years of service.
After retirement, Ross partnered to build Big Bear Estates, a cabin development just south of Branson on Table Rock Lake. Ross and Marilyn traveled and spent winters in Leisure Time Park (Bonita Springs, Florida) and summers at Big Bear Resort (Hollister, Missouri).
The family will receive friends for a celebration of Ross's life to be held at Big Bear Resort on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
An endowed scholarship is being established at Missouri Southern State University in his honor.
Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020