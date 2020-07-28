1/1
Wanda "Sue" Holmes
Wanda "Sue" Holmes

Springfield - Wanda "Sue" Holmes, daughter of Ray and Eva Carver was born March 5, 1934 in Springfield, Missouri and went to Heaven on July 26, 2020 in her home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sue was saved at an early age and attended church, most recently and for the past 30 years, at First Baptist Church of Springfield.

Sue graduated from Missouri State University with a degree in Accounting. She worked for many years for General Motors and retired from there in her mid-fifties. She spent some of her life in Iowa, but had returned to Springfield upon her retirement and this was her home. Even though she "retired", she continued to work part-time as an accountant for a computer company in Springfield, until issues with her vision required her to stop.

She was blessed with 2 stepsons: Scott Holmes & Tim Holmes. Scott passed away at a young age, but Tim, Mary Jane, Mary Scott, & Sam were a source of joy for her.

She had a beautiful, giving heart. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years with her friend Jean Matthews & most recently she was volunteering at the Well of Life Food Pantry. Over the years, she had helped in various other charitable activities and received a Gift of Time award.

She had a cheerful dispositions-in spite of problems with her sight and her battle with cancer over the past seven years. She always had a ready smile & laugh & was a joy to be around - her friends called her the Energizer bunny, because she just kept going and going. Many a lunch and dinner was spent with friends amidst the echo of laughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepson Scott; & step grandson Sam. She is survived by Tim, Mary Jane, & Mary Scott & various relatives & a host of friends.

Sue is greatly loved and we will miss her until we see her again in Heaven. In the meantime, we celebrate her life and cherish our memories.

Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, under the care of the Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Well of Life Food Pantry, 418 S. Kimbrough Ave., Springfield, Mo 65806.




Published in News-Leader from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
