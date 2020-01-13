|
Wanda Jean "Jeanie" Frazier
Dunlap, IL - Wanda Jean "Jeanie" Frazier, 89, of Dunlap, IL formerly of Springfield, MO passed away at 4:07pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Jeanie was born August 20, 1930 in Halltown, MO to Nathaniel E. and Idella A. Bain-Mannering. She married Edmond E. "Gene" Frazier on January 23, 1954. He preceded her in death in 1996.
She is survived by her children, Connie (Darrell) Johnston of Dunlap, IL and Greg Frazier of Springfield, MO; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two sisters, and a brother.
Jeanie and her husband owned Rebuilders Supplier, Inc. in Springfield for many years, and she was a longtime, active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield. She was full of love for her family, and enjoyed any opportunity she was able to spend time with them. She loved being the hands and feet of Jesus by volunteering her time to help those in need. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, working puzzles, and putting her green thumb to use tending her garden or houseplants. Her favorite spot was the beach, and she had many fond memories there.
A funeral service for Jeanie will be held at 5:00pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Karen Merrick and Elder Mason Fitch will officiate. Inurnment will be at White Chapel Memory Garden in Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to Crosslines of Springfield.
Jeanie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020