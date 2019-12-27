|
Wanda Jean Larmer
Springfield - Wanda Jean Larmer, daughter of the late Archie and Mabel (Hutsell) Spurgeon, was born on July 7, 1930 in Mountain Grove, Missouri, and passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 at Republic Nursing and Rehab in Republic, Missouri, at 89 years of age.
Jean graduated from Mountain Grove High School in 1947 and married her high school sweetheart Robert Larmer on December 9, 1948. They attended Second Baptist Church for over 50 years. She loved spending time with her family and was active in Sewing Club, Stamp Club, bowling league, and Lydia Sunday school class. She enjoyed antiquing, shopping, cooking and baking.
She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Robert Larmer, her son, Mike Larmer (Jana) of Monett, Missouri, sister Wilda Todd (Tom) of Mountain Grove, Missouri, one brother, Sonny Spurgeon of Sparta, Missouri, one brother-in-law, Thomas Larmer of Grants Pass, Oregon, three granddaughters, Michelle Wollberg (Joshua), Kelli Norvell (Derek), and Alana Larmer, two great-grandchildren, Halle Norvell and Cameron Wollberg, many nieces and nephews and other relatives, friends, church family, and special family friend Geri Upp, who will dearly miss her.
Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her son, Keith Larmer, her sister and brother-in-law Wilma and Junior Duey, sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Tip Forrest, her brother and sister-in-law, Willard and Connie Spurgeon.
Visitation: Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Brentwood Chapel, Springfield, Missouri
Funeral Service: Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Brentwood Chapel, Springfield, Missouri
Burial: Hazelwood Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019