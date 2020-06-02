Wanda Lea Beersman
1932 - 2020
Wanda Lea Beersman

Morrisville - Wanda Lea (Edmondson) Beersman, age 88 of Bolivar, MO, formerly of Morrisville, MO, departed for heaven on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Colonial Springs Healthcare Facility Buffalo, MO. She was born April 23, 1932, in Springfield, MO, to Benjamin and Grace (Paul) Edmondson. She was united in marriage to Billy Lee Beersman May 17, 1953. She was a member of the Morrisville United Methodist Church since 1964.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Billy; her brothers: Joseph and Charles; and her sisters: Mary and Dorothy.

She is survived by her brother Dale (Pat) Edmondson; two children: Sandra (Garry) Jackson, and Wesley (Sheri) Beersman; six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Morrisville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Morrisville United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.






Published in News-Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pitts Chapel
JUN
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Morrisville Cemetery
