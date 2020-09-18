Wanda Lea Fischel



Crane - Born September 13, 1930 - Died September 17,2020 Aged 90 years 4 days.



Internment: First Baptist Church of Crane MO. Cemetery



In Blue Eye, Arkansas, Wanda Lea Wilson began her development by learning to skate and bike in a 1-sidewalk-town. Wanda's parents, Stormy and Dorothy Wilson, treasured family time, being an educated person and having a cultured setting for the family. Wanda's parents provided each child with opportunities to develop their unique potential. Wanda's accomplished siblings included a world-traveling professor, a developer of successful businesses, an ordained minister and leaders in education. Wanda graduated with a B.S.-Business (Manual typewriter skills of 100+WPM!), became a champion bridge player, married Frank Fischel-a war hero/All American in Football and Baseball for the Razorbacks (with her never-ending support) and obtained post-graduate certifications. Gifted with many talents, her true passion was helping others. She was a rock of solace for many.



While beginning their careers in education Wanda (served 25 years as an elementary reading specialist) and Frank raised two children (Laura and Frank). Each was raised as an only child. Wanda and Frank retired from education and came to Crane, MO. to care for Wanda's mother, Dorothy Wilson, in her last years of life. Both regarded this act of love as a mission of honor.



Family was vital in Wanda's life. Whether maintaining and extending maternal family connections of the Wilson/White/Varner/Gaston roots or celebrating successes, Wanda did so with a pure heart. Grandchildren Wilson, Dorothy and Sarah provided many proud and happy moments for her. After Wanda was 85 years old, she enjoyed her youngest grandchild, Franchezka Lea.



Wanda's friendships were remarkable. Wanda was truly an instrument of God's love. Wanda was affirming and positive in her interactions with everyone in the church and community. As years passed, when Wanda saw friends, her genuine love and affection for them were reflected through a light in her eyes. She made each feel special. Her memory, for many years, allowed her to remember only the good in her friends and to fondly connect their positive past with their current activity…what a grand conversationalist she was!



Though dementia caused her to struggle in her final years, she continued to firmly believe in Heaven, where she would rejoin her beloved husband, Frank, her parents, all of her siblings and friends. We, who remain on this earth, are happy that her physical suffering is finished and sweet immortality will, now, feed her soul. We are richer for having her in our lives. The present hollowness in our hearts exists only because a loving God allowed her to grace our lives for an all-too-short time frame.



Wanda's survivors include Laura and Mike Hill, Frank and Raquel Fischel, Wilson Hill, Sarah Hill, Dorothy Crepin, Franchezka Fischel and sister-in-law Nora Seals.



Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in First Baptist Church Cemetery, Crane, MO. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.









