|
|
Wanda Lou Lane
Springfield - Wanda Lou Lane 90, Springfield, Mo. passed away March 8, 2019, to go to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior, and The Love of her life, husband Charlie. She was born in Red Top, Mo. on September 30, 1928, to William and Ida Pearl (Patterson) Smith. She was a homemaker and member of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. To Wanda, her life revolved around her family, she so enjoyed taking care of them. Nothing made her happier than being together with her family. She enjoyed watching college basketball, especially her favorite teams, Duke and Villanova. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinal's Baseball fan.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, of 69 years, Charlie, in 2012, and one brother, Kenneth Smith. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Hake (Ron), two sons: Steven Lane (Danna), and David Lane, six grandchildren: Stefanie (Josh), Kyle, Christopher, Michael (Alondra) Jeremy (Tiffany), and Gavin, three great-grand-daughters: Morgan, Isabella, and Rylee, three sisters: Martha Hewitt, Carolyn Wrinkle, and Janice Wrinkle. She is also survived by her special friends: Donna Long and Sue Tyler.
Funeral services will at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. before services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, or to the Ebenezer Fire Department. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Morningside East Assisted Living for making her last year very special. They would also like to thank Dr. Amit Shah and Dr. Raj Anand and their staffs for their loving care, as well as Mercy Integrity Hospice.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019