Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Wanda Mae Bulow

Springfield, Mo. - Wanda Mae Bulow 82, Springfield, Mo. passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Mercy Hospital. She was born in Springfield, Mo. on March 24, 1937, to Gilbert Leroy and Freda Mae (Ball) Perry. Wanda was a retired appraiser for the Greene County Assessor's Office. She loved her life, Wanda was a volunteer for Mercy Hospital, she enjoyed dancing most Saturday nights, she was part of her Strafford grade school buddies group, She was a world traveler and enjoyed the places she got to see, and the people she met. She was a past secretary of the Southwest Missouri Garden Tractor Pulling Association. She was also a past member of the Eastern Star.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers: Bobby and Grant. She is survived by her two daughters: Georganna Bulow and Samantha Bulow Livingston and her husband Earl, and two brothers: Galen Perry and Gerry Perry and his wife, Nancy, and their puppy Ollie, and she also had many grand Dogs and Cats.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, No set visitation is planned, friends may call after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
Published in the News-Leader on June 4, 2019
