Wanda Olive Grier



Springfield - Wanda Olive Grier, age 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday June 25, 2020 at Lakewood Assisted Living in Springfield, Missouri. She was born Wanda Olive Murphy on October 12, 1921 in Strafford, Missouri to Orville Murphy and Roxie Willoughby Murphy. She was united in marriage to Harold W. Grier on August 24, 1940 and had two sons, Rick W. Grier and Thomas E. Grier.



Wanda was a homemaker and also taught preschool at Second Baptist Church's Little World of Learning in Springfield for many years. She loved to cook, sew, read and work crossword puzzles. She also taught Sunday school at Second Baptist Church for a number of years and had been a member of Glenstone Baptist Church for the past 37 years.



Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Nancy Grier of Springfield, a brother-in-law, Harry Grier of Springfield, three grandchildren, Tracy Grier Vickers (Vernon) of Springfield, Aaron Grier (Leah) of Ozark, and Brian Grier (Barbara) of Joplin as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, two brothers, Wilbur "Wib" Murphy and Chesley Murphy, and a sister, Barbara "Bobbie" Gott.



Funeral service will be held Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield with visitation preceding from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Grand Oak Mission Center in Springfield, Missouri.









