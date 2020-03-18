|
Wanda Rose Britain Page
Republic - Wanda Rose Britain Page, 90, went to her new home in Glory Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Wanda Rose was born in the home of her grandparents, Homer and Villa Belle (Steele) Rose, on their farm near Brookline, Missouri on July 19, 1929. She resided there until she married her beloved, James Lewis Page, Jr.
Together, Wanda Rose and James shared 47 years of marriage until his death in 2002. Born to them were Kevin Lewis and Candace Elaine.
Wanda Rose and James were both only children and enjoyed an especially close relationship with their own and each other's parents. Even when great distance separated them from their parents, they always made visiting them and caring for them their priority.
Wanda Rose and James lived many places but, the Ozarks, and particularly her parents' farm was always home. She loved the Ozarks and its history and folklore. She was a descendant of many of the pioneering families of Springfield, Wilson and Republic.
She was an intelligent, witty, loving, kind, humble, generous woman who loved music. In her younger years she was a talented musician and her home was always filled with love, laughter, music and great food.
Wanda Rose accepted Jesus as her Savior at a young age. Her favorite part of the Bible was the Sermon on the Mount and she recited the Beatitudes to her children everyday and taught by her example, a life of obedience and faithfulness. She had a servants heart and always tried to find ways to ease other's suffering.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband James Lewis, her precious son Kevin Lewis, her father, Clyde Oscar Britain, her mother and step-father Lena Marie (Rose) and Glen Eldon Norman and her mother and father-in-law, Mildred May (Furgison) and James Lewis Page, Sr.
Wanda Rose was adored and will be forever missed by her daughter Candace.
There will be a private service.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020