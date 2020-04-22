Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Warren C. Doran


1935 - 2020
Springfield - Warren Cleo Doran, age 84 of Springfield, Missouri passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 peacefully at home. Warren was born on April 28, 1935 in Ozark, Missouri to parents Malcolm and Mary V Doran(Holden). Warren Doran united in marriage with Donna L. Witherspoon on December 13,1956. He retired from City Utilities of Springfield, Missouri in 1998.

Warren was preceded in death by his loving wife Donna Doran(Witherspoon), son Greg Doran, siblings; Kenneth Doran, Winzer Doran, Wayne Doran, Les Doran, Wes Doran and infant sister Retha Doran.

Survivors include his sons; Mark Doran(Penni), Donald Doran(Jana), Dennis Doran, Brian Kelly Doran, Richard Doran(Debbie) and Darryl Doran(Rachael), his three siblings; Dexter Doran, Nina Herndon and Trela Witherspoon, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, special friends Delmar and Sharon Pitts, and a host of other family and friends.

A visitation for Warren Doran will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
