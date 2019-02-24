|
|
Warren Calvin Robertson
Springfield - Warren passed away peacefully at The Montclair on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born March 26, 1924 in Springfield, Missouri. His parents were Clarence and Inza Robertson.
He graduated from Senior High School, now Central in 1941. After high school Warren went to work for the Frisco Railroad. He married Doris Kincaid November 25, 1942. To this marriage three sons were born Larry, Ed and David. Warren was in the Navy during World War II. He was a Radio Man on a flag ship. After his military service he went back to the Frisco to work. He was a Telegrapher for many years and when he retired he was the Wire Chief.
Warren enjoyed doing things with his family. He enjoyed softball, fishing, scouting (he was a Scout Master for 12 years) and he especially enjoyed golfing. The family took a lot of trips together and made many happy memories. Warren had the ability to educate himself in his areas of interest. He was a skilled wood worker, electrician, roofer and car mechanic.
When Warren passed away he was a member of Schweitzer Methodist Church. He had a lot of friends there and volunteered in many capacities. He especially liked to travel with his friends from Schweitzer. After Doris died, he married Betty Hirstine and they took several trips and cruises together.
Warren was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Bobbie, Ruth, Helen, Roy and Doris, his first wife.
He is survived by his children, Larry and Maribeth Robertson, Springfield, MO; Ed and Kim Robertson, Anaheim, CA; and David and Joy Robertson, Georgetown, TX; seven grandchildren, Lindy, Julie, Tish, Tina, Ryan, Aaron and April; and 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Schweitzer Methodist Church. Visitation from 10-11 AM and the service at 11 AM under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank nurse Carolyn Farley of Hospice Compassus for her care and concern and Amy Smith from Schweitzer who was a faithful visitor. We also want to thank The Montclair staff and residents for all the great times he had while living there.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be given in Warren's name to Schweitzer Church, 2747 E. Sunshine, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019