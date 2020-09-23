Warren Cooper



Ozark - Warren Cooper, Ozark, MO, son of Frederick and Ruth (Calender) Cooper, was born on October 18, 1939 in Newport, AR and departed this life on September 21, 2020, at the age of 80.



Warren had lived in the area for the past fifty years coming from Pryor, OK. He served his county in the US Air Force and was a member of the Jamesville Church of Christ. Upon moving to the area, Warren worked as a meat cutter at the Crane IGA before owning and operating Cooper's Market on the north side of the square in Galena. Later he worked at Republic Ford as a car salesman, where people from all over would come to buy a car from him. Warren loved the Dallas Cowboys and watching the Super Bowl.



Warren was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Cooper.



Survivors include: his son, Tim Cooper and wife, Angie of Monett, MO; two daughters, Terri Pribek of Kimberling City, MO and Denise Jones and husband, Donnie of Nixa, MO; five grandchildren, Stacey Coggin and husband, Seth, Ryan Lear, Jordan Jones and wife, Janell, Nick Jones and wife, Whitney and Dalton Cooper; five great grandchildren, Garrett Coggin, Laura Coggin, Delaney Coggin, Hunter Jones and Olivia Jones; one brother, Jerry Cooper and wife, Debbie of Russellville, AR; one sister, Mary Ann Ellis and husband, Larry of Gassville, AR and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO with Billy Dickinson officiating. Burial will be in Jamesville Cemetery, Jamesville, MO under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.









