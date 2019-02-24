|
Warren "Frank" Forrester
Nixa - Warren Frank Forrester, age 93, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at home in Nixa, MO with his family by his side.
Frank was born July 3, 1925 in Selmore, MO, the son of Hugh Frank and Marie Forrester. He was a World War II Veteran serving in the United States Navy from 1943-46. He was based in the South Pacific on Guam and served as a Pharmacist Mate at Admiral Nimitz Headquarters. He also served his country as a Captain in the Army National Guard for 20 years following the war. Frank received his BA in Business from Southwest Missouri State in 1949. He worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons for 26 years a career which began at the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, MO and included numerous relocations to federal prisons throughout the United States as Superintendent of Industries.
Frank married the love of his life, Erma Dean Glauser, on August 19, 1943. They have been sweethearts since grade school in Ozark, MO and celebrated their 75th Wedding Anniversary in August 2018. Frank is survived by his wife, Erma Forrester, Nixa, MO and their three children; Frank D. Forrester, Ozark, MO, Cindy Hicks Marcus (Bruce), Alachua, FL and John David Forrester (Connie), Ozark, MO, brother Jim Forrester (Betty), Springfield, MO, five grandchildren; Heather May, Terra Haute, IN, Casey Cancilla (Todd), Redding, CA, Brandi Miller (Floyd), Miller, MO, Ryan Forrester, Nixa, MO and Brittany Gantry, North Richland Hills, TX. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren and three nieces; Amy, Sarah, and Christy. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his grandson Mark Christopher Hicks.
Frank retired in 1975 and moved back to the Ozarks that he loved with Erma. He spent the last 43 years of his life playing golf, traveling to Florida every winter and enjoying his family. He was a well-known tournament golfer who was the Missouri Senior Golf Association Champion in 1992. He also served as President of the Missouri Senior Golf Association in 2002.
Frank would be the first to tell you he had a great life------he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
On Saturday, March 2, 2019, a visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019