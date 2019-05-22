|
|
Warren (Sam) Potter
Springfield - Warren L. (Sam) Potter, 79 of Springfield Missouri passed away on May 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospital after a short but hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born January 9, 1940 in Springfield MO to Warren (Ted) Potter and Josephine (Jo) Potter (Ringenberg). Sam spent all of his life in Springfield and was active in many different areas of the community; sports, expanding the home building industry, and car shows just to name a few.
Throughout his life until well into his 60s, Sam played AAA Fastpitch Softball as a third baseman and was inducted into the Springfield Softball Hall of Fame. He played in national, state, regional, and local tournaments during the 50 years he played the game. He was even part of the 1979 Summer Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where the team won a silver medal.
When he was 12 years old, he won the men's city bowling tournament, beating out men 2 and 3 times his age.
Another past-time of Sam's were cars; showing, customizing, and drag racing. He was a founding member of the Shifters Car Club in Springfield. As he got older and did not show his personal cars he loved to attend the car shows, especially with his daughters.
Sam did not just play hard, he worked hard too. He took over the business started by his father, Potter Enterprises Inc home building and managed to build hundreds of homes all over Springfield, Branson, and other parts of the Ozarks.
Of all his accomplishments, Sam was most proud of his kids. This love carried over to his grandkids. He was so proud of his grandkids and all they did. He loved watching Trayton play basketball and hanging out with Miss Josie.
When Sam got the last diagnosis of cancer, he said "It's okay, I've led an amazingly wonderful life. I have accomplished more than I thought possible."
Sam is survived by his daughter, Lori Swindell (James Stanford) of Willard MO; grandkids Trayton Griffin and Josie Swindell, James' children CJ & Alexus; his step-son, Danny Fudge (Penny Fudge) of Papillion, Nebraska; grandkids Lindsey and Samantha; great - grandkids Lucy and Theodore; step-son Brian Jones; nephew, Tony Shank and Family; niece Kristy Shank; many cousins and very special friends.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Jo, sister, Patti, daughter Sheri, and Danny's mother Betty.
Visitation will be Friday May, 24 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm at Greenlawn South. There will be no services.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Gene and Judy Herndon for all of their support and help during Sam's time of illness. Thank you to his friends that kept his spirits up and checked on him throughout the last year and a half of ups and downs, also thank you to all of the wonderful nurses, doctors, and aides that took care of him during his stay at Mercy Hospital.
In lieu of flowers the family of Sam Potter asks that donations be made out to your favorite charities in his memory.
Published in the News-Leader on May 22, 2019