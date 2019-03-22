|
|
Warren Woodrow Scranton
Springfield, MO. - Warren Scranton
Warren Woodrow Scranton, 97, passed away on March 20, 2019, at Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center after a life well lived - just 18 days shy of his 98th birthday.
Born April 7, 1921, in Thorney, Arkansas to Noble and Emma Dill Scranton, Warren married Mabel Kirksey in Madison County (Arkansas) on July 2, 1938, and soon thereafter moved to Springfield, Missouri. The couple had three sons - Gary Max, Glen and Lyndal.
A long-time member of Boulevard Baptist Church, Warren was a World War II Army veteran. He worked as a truck driver and mechanic at Harry Cooper Supply Company for 37 years until his retirement in 1986. It was there that he attained the nickname "Smiley" - given him by Harry Cooper - for his affable personality and story-telling ability.
Warren was a hard worker who provided for his family. In his spare time, he was an avid sports fan, especially of the St. Louis Cardinals and stock-car racing. He often told the story of being in attendance at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis in 1954 when Hall of Famer Stan Musial hit five home runs in a doubleheader. He was a league bowler for 40 years, participating until his early 80s, and also a championship horseshoe pitcher.
Preceding Warren in death were his parents; wife of 42 years, Mabel; wife of 25 years, Kathryn; sisters Ruth Scranton, Wilma O'Neal, Bernice Little, Pauline Kirksey and Edna Mae Scranton; and brothers Clyde Scranton and Bill Scranton.
He is survived by sons Gary Max (wife Verna), Glen (wife Linda) and Lyndal (wife Karen) all of Springfield; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Greenlawn Funeral Home North with graveside services 10 a.m. Monday at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 22, 2019