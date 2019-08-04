Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Waymon "Bob" Coiner


1934 - 2019
Waymon "Bob" Coiner Obituary
Waymon "Bob" Coiner

Springfield - Waymon (Bob) Coiner, 84, of Springfield, died in his home on August 1, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Harrison, AR to Lester and Nellie Coiner on August 25, 1934. He moved to Springfield at an early age.

Bob graduated from Central High School in 1952 and then enlisted in the Air Force where he served his country as an instructor of airline mechanics. He then returned to Springfield and began his career in the grocery business working for Ralph Brown Markets. That is where he met his beloved wife, Judy Kirkham. They were married on June 28, 1964. Bob worked many years for Associated Wholesale Grocers. He and Judy spent 15 of those years with AWG in West Plains, MO where they raised their children and met many lifelong friends. Bob retired from AWG and then worked for Acosta Brokerage post retirement.

Bob enjoyed fishing trips with family and friends, Lady Bears Basketball and watching his seven grandchildren in all of their activities. He was also a long-time member of Southgate Baptist Church.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Davis, Rogersville; in-laws, Harlan and Marie Kirkham and brother-in-law, James Kirkham. Bob is survived by his wife, Judy, of 55 years; son, Jeff and wife, Stacy Coiner, Republic; daughter, Cyndi and husband, Curt Bussen, Springfield; daughter, Mindy and husband, Scott Hesterly, Republic; grandchildren, Jordan and Kailey Coiner, Republic; Cassidy and Jake Palmer, Ozark; Mitchell Coiner, Republic; Gavynn and Riley Hesterly, Republic; Cal and Macy Bussen, Springfield; nephew, Stuart Kirkham, Springfield, and a loving extended family.

Visitation will be begin at 12:30pm, Wednesday, August 7, followed by funeral services at 1:30pm at Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E Seminole St, Springfield, MO. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks, Ozarks Food Harvest or Southgate Baptist Church.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
