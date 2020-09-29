Wayne Barnes



Springfield - Wayne V. Barnes, 88, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. He graduated from Senior High School (Central) in 1950. He then attended University of Missouri in Columbia before joining the U.S. Navy. In 1953, Wayne and Barbara returned to Springfield. Wayne owned and operated Sunnyland Stages, Barnes Bus Service and Sunnyland Tours for 37 years. He was a member of the Rotary Club, Tip Off Club, 2 Wooden Boat Clubs, 2 Motorhome Clubs, Hillbilly Investment Club, Drury Booster Club, Tuesday McDonalds Coffee Group and the Elks Lodge. He served on the Board of Directors of Guaranty Bank for many years.



He was preceded in death by his father, Ford Barnes; mother, Irene Barnes; son, Wayne Bay Barnes and brother, Bill Barnes.



He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara Barnes of Springfield; daughter, Terry Barnes Reynolds of Springfield and grandsons Bart Tacke and wife Laura of Springfield and Sam Tacke of Arlington, VA.



Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Hazelwood Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are requested by the family. Informal Visitation will be after 4:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Drury University for the Wayne Barnes Endowed Memorial Scholarship for a basketball player.



Wayne and Barbara traveled the world together and saw most of North America in their motorhome. Wayne had many loves, including his 2 grandsons, his old mahogany boats on Table Rock Lake and in the early years Rockaway Beach. He greatly enjoyed Drury boys and girls basketball and was an avid supporter. He loved his many pets. He never met a stranger and enjoyed family, friends and his life to the fullest. He was loved by all. You will be greatly missed, Papa.









