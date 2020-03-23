|
Wayne E. Keltner
Wayne Emery Keltner was born on March 17, 1925 in Pearl City, IL and returned to his Creator on March 7, 2020 at the age of 94. He married Margaret Hartsock, in Chicago, on April 21,1946 and together they raised four children.
Wayne served in Civilian Public Service from 1945-1947, first at a Forest Service camp in Wellston, MI, later the Heifer Project farm (now Heifer International) in New Windsor, MD. The couple returned to Northern Illinois in 1947 to farm, then to Southern Missouri in 1953 where Wayne also worked in residential construction. Wayne was active in the Church of the Brethren, PTA and 4-H, NAMI of Southwest Missouri, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, CROP Walk, and until the age of 92, Crosslines holiday distribution of food and toys.
Wayne is survived by son, Richard (Cheryl) Keltner; daughters, Patricia Hood and Priscilla (Randall) Skeeters; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a sister. Preceding him in death are Margaret, his wife of 71 years; son, Steven Keltner, son-in-law Edward Hood, a sister and two brothers.
A family memorial celebration is planned. While it saddens us that due to current global health concerns we are unable to celebrate publicly, we are grateful for your love and prayers.
Memorial funds have been established at: Heifer International, Attn: Donor Services, PO Box 8058, Little Rock, AR 72203 and Council of Churches, Attn: Crosslines of Springfield, 615 N Glenstone, Springfield, MO 65802
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020