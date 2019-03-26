Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne E. Mills

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne E. Mills Obituary
Wayne E. Mills

Springfield - Wayne E. Mills formerly of Springfield, MO, and a long-time resident of Indianapolis, Indiana. Born December 28, 1952 and passed away on March 3, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Grace Mills and a brother Chris.

He is survived by his sister Nancy Mills of Springfield, MO, Christine Price of Ozark, MO and the love of his life dog Wee Willy.

Wayne never knew a stranger and had many friends all over the country. He left his imprint on everyone that he came in contact with. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Graveside services will be held at White Chapel Cemetery on March 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Officiated by Pastor Kenny Killingsworth.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.