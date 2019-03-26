|
|
Wayne E. Mills
Springfield - Wayne E. Mills formerly of Springfield, MO, and a long-time resident of Indianapolis, Indiana. Born December 28, 1952 and passed away on March 3, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Grace Mills and a brother Chris.
He is survived by his sister Nancy Mills of Springfield, MO, Christine Price of Ozark, MO and the love of his life dog Wee Willy.
Wayne never knew a stranger and had many friends all over the country. He left his imprint on everyone that he came in contact with. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Graveside services will be held at White Chapel Cemetery on March 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Officiated by Pastor Kenny Killingsworth.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 26, 2019