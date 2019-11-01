|
Wayne Howard Schnelle, age 88, fell asleep in Christ Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home in Lockwood, Missouri, following a stroke on October 22.
In 1969, Wayne and Shirley founded S & H Farm Supply that has grown after 50 years with stores in Lockwood, Rogersville, Mountain Grove and Joplin.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church at Lockwood, Missouri, with a graveside service and burial following at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery at Meinert. The family will celebrate Wayne's life and receive friends from 5:00-8:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church Family Life Center on Saturday, November 2. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran School Lockwood, Missouri State University Ag Department, or Lockwood High School FFA. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Lockwood Funeral Chapel.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019