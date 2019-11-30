Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Wayne Robinson
Wayne Robinson Obituary
Wayne Robinson

Fordland - Wayne Robinson, 78, Fordland, passed away from this life into the arms of sweet Jesus Friday, November 29, 2019 in his home.

He was born March 21, 1941 in Fordland, the son of the late Bill and Vava Robinson. He was united in marriage August 20, 1977 to Dianna Lee Straw.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, his special angel, Holly Erin Robinson, three brothers, Buster, Clarence and Ray; and two sisters, Wanda and Sharon.

Wayne worked for MoDOT, at the Fordland facility, for 35 years before retiring in 2002. He later worked for Robinson Fence Co. for his brother Ray and nephew Mike

Wayne's passion was horses. He loved to trail ride with his buddies and gals and was well known on the back roads by his neighbors and friends. He was a loving husband, dad and grandpa, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dianna; three daughters, Marie Mead and husband James, Sue Ann Cantwell and husband Randy, Tammy Atteberry and husband Allen; a son, John Nunn, seven grandchildren, Dustin, Lindsay and Dylan Mead, Tyler and Ryan Crider, Hayden Burks and Ashley Rhodes; a brother, Tommy Robinson and wife Linda; five sisters, Lorene Gott and husband Thelbert, Wilma Akin, Genevieve Campbell, Buenola Kincaid and husband Dale, and Beverly Robinson; three great-grandsons, Levi, Hunter and Logan; several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

A special thank you to his devoted and loving caregivers, Angie Slate and Faith Hospice.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 - 12:00, with funeral services following at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in West Finley Cemetery, Fordland.

Memorial donations may be made to Faith Hospice of the Ozarks, 123 Johntown Dr, Rogersville, MO 65742.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
