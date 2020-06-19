Wayne Williams
Ozark - Wayne Isom Williams, age 88 of Ozark, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born June 17, 1931, the son of Tilden and Ruby (Pruett) Williams.
Wayne was a member of Ozark General Baptist Church. On September 6, 1952 he and Reba Fern Hartley were united in marriage, and together they shared 65 years of marriage.
Wayne spent his 35-year career teaching, guiding, and serving children. He earned his teaching degree from Southwest Missouri State Teachers College (now Missouri State University), and went on to earn his master's degree from Peabody College in Nashville, TN. He began his teaching career in 1948 in one room schools in Douglas and Wright Counties. During this time, friend Laura Ingalls Wilder would share her famous dolls for exhibit in his schools. He later entered the Springfield School System as assistant principal at Pershing Jr. High, but spent the majority of his career as the first principal of Alice Pittman Elementary School in Springfield, serving there from 1965 until he retired in 1986.
Wayne loved to fish, read, and watch sports. He spent many hours on the lake with his family and friends.
Survivors include: his two daughters, Teresa Carroll and husband Mark and Melinda Aycock; five grandchildren, Courtney (Jonathan) Casey, Casey (Joel) Potts, and Cody Carroll and Daniel and Abigail Aycock; brother Harold Williams, wife Phyllis and family, and brother Rodney Williams and his family.
Preceding Wayne in death was his loving wife Reba, brother Jerry Williams and his parents.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Allen Maples officiating. Burial will follow in Richwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.