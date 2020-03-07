Services
Springfield - Weldon "Gene" Ball Jr., age 75, of Nixa, Missouri passed away on March 4, 2020.

Gene was born on July 5, 1944 in Springfield, MO to parents Weldon Sr. and Lucy Ball. He graduated from Hillcrest High School and then served 4 years in the United States Navy as a mine sweeper. He was united in marriage to Nancy Westfall on June 5, 1992. After his service in the military Gene worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 37 ½ years. Weldon was a member of Finley River Cowboy Church.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents Weldon and Lucy Ball.

He is survived by his wife Nancy of the home, three children; Kristie Polk, Melissa Turner and husband Travis and Ryan Ball and wife Jessica; two step-children, Harold Sherman and Jerry Light and wife Ashley, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, three brothers; Marshall Ball and wife Gaylon, Kenny Ball and Randy Ball, one sister Connie Brinkman and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services for Gene will be held at 2:00 pm March 10, 2020 in Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Greenlawn South Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
