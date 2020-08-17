Our beautiful and brilliant Wendy made for Heaven. "I keep working toward that day when I will finally be all that Christ Jesus saved me for and wants me to be." The greatest part of the story is what Jesus saved us for. He saved us for a life in heaven for eternity. He saved us for the joy of getting to live with him forever, of moving past this world someday and into an existence beyond our wildest imaginaton. He saved us so that we could have eternal life with no more pain and heartache. He saved us so that we could one day rule with him. "I keep working toward that day when I will finally be all that Christ Jesus saved me for and wants me to be says Paul. "To reach the end of the race and receive the prize for which God through Christ Jesus is calling us up to heaven."

The gospel of grace is about Heaven. It's about living in eternal happiness. I have saved a place for you. For where I am, you may also be.

Our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to my nephew Zac, Breanna and Jakey. Well done.

Love, Uncle Mark and Cece

Mark & Cecelia Herd

Family