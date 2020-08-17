1/1
Wendy Jean Herd
1973 - 2020
Wendy Jean Herd

Starkville, MS - Wendy Jean Herd, 47, of Starkville, MS passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Herd was born May 19, 1973, in West Plains, MO to Donna Mooningham and John T Mooningham. She worked at Mississippi State University as a professor. Mrs. Herd got her Ph.D. in Linguistics at Kansas University. The Department of Linguistics at the University of Kansas would like to announce a new scholarship for graduate students that will honor Dr. Wendy Herd, a 2011 graduate of our Ph.D. program. The goal of this scholarship is to honor her energy, intellect, and strength and to keep her spirit with us always. Wendy was in our department for seven years, completing both an M.A. and a Ph.D. in Linguistics. During that time, she served as a teaching assistant, a research assistant, taught full-time at a junior high school, and helped her husband Zac to raise their two children, Breanna and Jacob. Wendy gave birth to Jacob the same year that she defended her dissertation, emailing her dissertation advisers Drs. Allard Jongman and Joan Sereno from the hospital to let them know she was still on track. That is just one small story, but it encapsulates the energy, drive, and good humor that she had in graduate school. There were times in graduate school that Wendy commuted to KU from Missouri, driving 400 miles roundtrip twice per week. Because Wendy worked full-time, she had to collect data for her dissertation, which was awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation, on the weekends. The dissertation, which was titled Perceptual and Production Training of /d, ?, r/ in L2 Spanish: Behavioral, Psycholinguistics, and Neurolinguistic Evidence was an extremely complex study that examined whether native English speakers could be trained to perceive and produce new sounds in Spanish. The study involved three different kinds of training and multiple experimental methods, including event-related potentials, a technique which allowed her to examine the processing of new sounds in the brain. The participants in Wendy's study came to the lab between two and twelve times for her experiment, depending on the group they were in. It was not uncommon for Wendy to be at the lab for 12 hours each day over the weekend. Wendy's study was interesting and successful; she found that training in perception improved both perception and production of the sound contrasts in Spanish. She went on the publish the research in the Journal of the Acoustical Society of America and Studies in Hispanic and Lusophone Linguistics. Wendy was also successful in getting a job right after graduation. Combining her expertise in teaching English as a Second Language and Linguistics, she got a tenure-track job in the English department at Mississippi State University, earning tenure in 2017, despite facing a difficult battle with cancer along the way. In 2017, she was also recognized as the Mississippi Public Humanities Teacher of the Year. In her new position and in her new geographic location, Wendy's research expanded. She developed a fascinating research program on the phonetics of Southern varieties of English, publishing several articles on this topic. In 2020, she co-edited with Dr. Irina Shport of Louisiana State University a special issue of the Journal of the Acoustical Society of America on English in the Southern United States: Social factors and Language Variation. We are proud of Wendy's accomplishments, in awe of her energy and strength, and thrilled to list her as a distinguished graduate of our program. But what we will always cherish most and keep with us closely is her positive energy and her sincerity. Wendy used her great strengths to help others and she used her great laugh and sense of humor to lift up everyone around her. Despite the challenges she was going through, she often reached out to others who were struggling and offered support. We value her as a scholar, a colleague, a teacher, a friend, a mother, and as an overall exceptional human being. This award in Wendy's name will support graduate students, enabling them to conduct research and attend conferences, ensuring that her spirit of intellectual curiosity and her spirit of community will stay with us always.

Mrs. Herd is survived by her husband of 19 years- Zac Herd of Starkville, MS; daughter- Breanna Herd of Starkville, MS; son- Jacob Herd of Starkville, MS; her parents- Donna Myers Mooningham and John T Mooningham of Birch Tree, MO; brother- John P Mooningham; sister- Jill (Brent) Goodman; and mother-in-law- Samie Lacy of Springfield, MO.

Memorials may be made to Wendy Herd Graduate Student Support Award https://linguistics.ku.edu/giving




Published in News-Leader from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
August 17, 2020
I've thought a lot about Wendy since she graduated from KU. Sometimes it's because I'm looking up research she had done, but more often it's because I'm looking for strength and wishing I (or my students, for that matter) could have a tenth of the determination and tenacity she showed through her graduate career and beyond. I'm eternally grateful to have met her and have her as a role model, and I'll be forever telling my students what Wendy overcame and achieved. My deepest condolences to Zac, Breanna, Jacob, and the rest of her family.
Jie Zhang
Teacher
August 16, 2020
With Love, you leave your hard earned legacy the role model to all, but most of all, the Most loving of people who touched many lives with your smile. You have met your distination before us, God calls his best warriors first. Until we meet at the same place of Glory.. We love you Wendy, you'll always be with us. RIP
Johnny & Debbie Goodman ❤
Debbie Goodman
Family
August 15, 2020
Our beautiful and brilliant Wendy made for Heaven. "I keep working toward that day when I will finally be all that Christ Jesus saved me for and wants me to be." The greatest part of the story is what Jesus saved us for. He saved us for a life in heaven for eternity. He saved us for the joy of getting to live with him forever, of moving past this world someday and into an existence beyond our wildest imaginaton. He saved us so that we could have eternal life with no more pain and heartache. He saved us so that we could one day rule with him. "I keep working toward that day when I will finally be all that Christ Jesus saved me for and wants me to be says Paul. "To reach the end of the race and receive the prize for which God through Christ Jesus is calling us up to heaven."
The gospel of grace is about Heaven. It's about living in eternal happiness. I have saved a place for you. For where I am, you may also be.
Our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to my nephew Zac, Breanna and Jakey. Well done.
Love, Uncle Mark and Cece
Mark & Cecelia Herd
Family
August 15, 2020
Dr. Heard and I barely overlapped in my time as a graduate student and instructor at MSU, but in that time she proved to be a compassionate and dedicated professor and colleague. My heartfelt condolences to her family and academic families for their loss.
Daniel White
Acquaintance
August 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Zach we are thinking of you and your children. God bless.
Glen and Irene Coburn.
Friend
August 14, 2020
Candus Williams
August 14, 2020
To my Herd/Mooningham family. I pray for God’s grace and mercy to carry you through the difficult times ahead. Her spirit and love will you for always. Love you all so very much.
Mark & Vicky Barton
Family
August 14, 2020
Fly high my Sweet Wendy You are healed and in the arms of your Savior.All my Love your Cousin Cindy.
Cindy Riley
Family
August 13, 2020
Dr. Wendy Herd served as a shining example of how to be a research powerhouse while still caring about her undergraduate and graduate students and serving as a generous colleague to so many of her coworkers. When Wendy entered the room, everything was brighter. We shared a love of the University of Kansas, her advisors there, and I loved that we could claim a little bit of her intellect for the Cognitive Science program in the Department of Psychology. She served as an committee member on several theses and dissertations and all were better for it. I will miss you, Wendy.
Deborah Eakin
Friend
August 13, 2020
I had the pleasure of taking three classes under Dr. Herd during her time at MSU. I feel like her passion for her content and compassion for her students was unmatched. I am truly thankful for all she taught me. She has shaped me as an educator and I will always remember her influence on my career choice and path.
Max Vanlandingham
Student
August 13, 2020
Wendy Herd was exemplary in so many ways. She emanated a peace and understanding far beyond most people. She was funny, kind, intelligent, a go-getter while still maintaining a laid-back demeanor. I was always amazed how Wendy had a seemingly whimsical, but devoted, enthusiasm to motherhood and marriage, going to school, doing research and teaching. This was where that peace and understanding came in – knowledge she seemed to have, but others lacked. Wendy seemed to find and accept the humanity in life, and just dove in and took the reins when confronting new and difficult obstacles. In the present she lived to the greatest level possible, even when Wendy was faced with a mountainous endeavor, she approached it with dignity and strength. May her precious family – kids, husband, parents, siblings and other family members - have strength during this time and find comfort in knowing Wendy close-up and personal. She will be remembered and adored by many for years to come. I am so sorry for you loss.
Dawn Grebner
Friend
August 13, 2020
The world has lost a beautiful soul. Wendy Herd had a kind and generous heart, a brilliant mind, and an exquisite sense of humor. I can still hear her contagious laughter echoing in the offices and classrooms of Lee Hall. She was passionate about her work and fiercely loving and protective of her family; she found such joy in spending time with her husband and best friend Zach, and in watching her beautiful children - Breanna and Jacob - grow. You and the entire family have my deepest sympathy.
Ann Spurlock
Coworker
