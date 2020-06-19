Wesley Brayfield
1941 - 2020
Wesley Brayfield

Springfield - Quentin Wesley Brayfield, 78, of Springfield, MO passed away June 19, 2020 at Cox South. He was born Aug. 16, 1941 in Springfield, MO to James Quentin and Juanita Brayfield. Wesley was united in marriage to Louise Hendrix Dec. 19, 1970. He owned and operated AB&B Heating and Cooling until he retired. Wesley loved to bowl and play music. He is preceded in death by his parents. Wesley is survived by his wife, Louise, two daughters; Nancy Steele (Mark) and Carrie Courtois, all of Springfield, MO, a brother Larry Brayfield (Karen) of McKinney, TX, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a faithful dog Lilly. Visitation will be held at Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5-7 PM.




Published in News-Leader from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
