Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Wesley Dean Anderson Obituary
Wesley Dean Anderson

Pleasant Hill - Wesley Dean Anderson, 84 of Pleasant Hill, Missouri passed away March 1, 2019 surrounded by family at Lee's Summit Medical Hospital.

He was a former resident of Marshfield and Springfield, Missouri. He also lived in Jones, Oklahoma for 19 years. Mr. Anderson graduated from Marshfield High in 1953 and from Southwest Missouri State College in 1958.

He retired from a career of teaching and coaching. He also played banjo, guitar, harmonica, and sang at restaurants and events during the summer months when not teaching.

Wesley was the son of Wesley E. Anderson and Helen E. (Atwell) Anderson now deceased. He is survived by his brother: Gary Anderson (Deborah); sons: Eric Anderson (Helen Mary), Steve Anderson (Kathy) and Jason Anderson (April), daughters: Erin Kelly (Brendan) and Melinda Stirling (Darrick). He was the grandfather to eighteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Memorial services will be held at the Day Funeral Home in Marshfield, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:30AM. His ashes will be interred at the Marshfield Cemetery.
