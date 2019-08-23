|
Wesley Issac Romaine
Springfield - Wes Romaine, of Springfield, passed away Aug 18, 2019. He was born Dec 3, 1964, in Oakland, CA to Wesley and Diane Brewer.
Wes attended Vacaville High School in Vacaville, CA. After graduating, he attended DeVry University and Arizona State University. During his career, he worked at Disney World, Xerox, and Digital Transcription Services/Veterans Transcription Medical Services (VTMS/DTS). Wes enjoyed making people laugh, playing video games, working with Lego projects and giving back to others when he could. Wes actively participated in supporting and raising money for Give Kids the World Village and the through Springfield's .
Wes is survived by his significant other, Al Richardson; his mother, Diane Gunter; and brothers, Tim and Clinton Romaine.
A memorial visitation will be held 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Sat, Aug 24, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the in Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 23, 2019