Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Romaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Issac Romaine


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley Issac Romaine Obituary
Wesley Issac Romaine

Springfield - Wes Romaine, of Springfield, passed away Aug 18, 2019. He was born Dec 3, 1964, in Oakland, CA to Wesley and Diane Brewer.

Wes attended Vacaville High School in Vacaville, CA. After graduating, he attended DeVry University and Arizona State University. During his career, he worked at Disney World, Xerox, and Digital Transcription Services/Veterans Transcription Medical Services (VTMS/DTS). Wes enjoyed making people laugh, playing video games, working with Lego projects and giving back to others when he could. Wes actively participated in supporting and raising money for Give Kids the World Village and the through Springfield's .

Wes is survived by his significant other, Al Richardson; his mother, Diane Gunter; and brothers, Tim and Clinton Romaine.

A memorial visitation will be held 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Sat, Aug 24, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the in Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now