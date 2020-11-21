Wilbur Bridges
Rogersville - Wilbur Bridges, age 87, of Rogersville, MO, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 18, 2020.
He was born on October 9, 1933 in Harvard, NE, the seventh of eight children born to Willis and Hazel Bridges.
In 1951, Wilbur graduated from high school in Stockton, MO and received a scholarship to Draughon Business College. He served honorably in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. After his service, Wilbur earned a Bachelor's in Education (cum laude) from Southwest Missouri State College (later becoming SMSU then MSU) and an MBA from the University of Arkansas.
Wilbur had a long career as a Faculty member of the School of Accountancy at Southwest Missouri State University. He was a respected member of the Faculty Senate for many years, serving on numerous committees including the Committee on Intercollegiate Programs and the Committee to Establish a School of Accountancy. He was a member of the College Council and was Assistant to the Director of the School of Accountancy, a position created to help write the first AACSB reaccreditation application which resulted in continued accreditation. After Wilbur formally retired from teaching in 1999, he continued to enjoy his role as advisor to accounting students for several more years. All told, he served the university for nearly four decades.
Wilbur married Linda Kinslow on May 29, 1960 in Springfield, MO. The couple was blessed with two sons, Lee and Benjamin.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Hazel; brothers Bill, Bob, John, and Gene; and sisters Dorothy, Thelma, and Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son Lee (Theresa) of Kansas City, MO; son Ben of Springfield, MO; grandchildren Amanda (Joe), Zach, Austin (Syd), and Carlyn; great-granddaughter Anabelle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wilbur accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior on Easter Sunday, 1970. He was a long-time member of Harmony Baptist Church, Rogersville, MO where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, treasurer, minister of education, and director of outreach. Wibur loved to study the Bible, teach, and evangelize. He had a heart for the lost and served the Lord with gladness.
Wilbur was a sports enthusiast throughout his life. He was an avid SMSU football and basketball fan, a season ticket holder since the 1950s. He enjoyed college and NFL football with his family (especially the Kansas City Chiefs!).
Wilbur loved and respected nature. He took a special interest in birdwatching and spent much time studying them. He was a proponent of recycling before it became commonplace.
In later years Wilbur met the challenges of declining physical health with grace. The family is grateful for the compassionate care he received at The Neighborhoods at Quail Creek.
Wilbur
You loved your family
You liked to laugh
You were a man of principle and integrity
You embraced hard work
You touched many lives
You will be sorely missed until we see you again in heaven
Due to the COVID pandemic, the family will not be present at the visitation, however, all are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, between 1:00 and 6:00 P.M. at J. D. Lee & Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville, MO. The private burial will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ozarks Food Harvest (https://ozarksfoodharvest.org/
) or Convoy of Hope (https://www.convoyofhope.org/
).
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com