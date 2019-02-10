|
Wilford Avery Bradley
Springfield - Wilford Avery Bradley, 81, passed away in his home in Springfield, MO on Friday, February 8th, 2019. He was born December 7th, 1937 at the Bradley family farm in Long Lane, MO to Wilford A. Bradley and Alma Ellen Gaunt Bradley and was the youngest of 13 children.
Avery graduated from Buffalo High School in 1955. After graduation, Avery enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Mobile, AL. He married Jimmy Lou Maples in June of 1957. From this union, four children were born. After completing his service, Avery enjoyed a 33-year long career with Empire District Electric as a line foreman, retiring in 1994.
Avery enjoyed a very active lifestyle with his family and friends, including waterskiing, snow skiing, fishing, camping, restoring classic cars, bowling, shooting trap and riding dirt bikes. He was a member of Jaycees and spent time as a Cub Scout leader. Avery was a past president of Classic Chevy Car Club of Springfield, MO and was the Missouri state Representative of the International Classic Chevy Club of America for several years. Avery met many cherished friends through his passion for restoration and by going to classic car shows.
Avery never met a stranger, was always quick with a joke or funny story and was active in his community and church, First Baptist Church of Willard. He was beloved by all who knew him and he (and his fantastic hugs) will be terribly missed by all of his many family and friends.
Avery is survived by his children, Steven Avery (Terri), Darin Dwayne (Sandi), Michael Lee (Jean) and Kathy Yvonne Garton (Tim); eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis (Poindexter) Harper and Nadine Burtin; and Mary Slack's wonderful family.
Avery was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, five sisters and his loving companion of ten years, Mary Slack.
Funeral services are under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. The visitation for Mr. Bradley will be held Monday, February 11th, 2019 from 6-8 P.M, with funeral services to follow on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial immediately to follow the service at Hill Family Cemetery in Long Lane, MO on the Bradley family century farm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made out to the Hill Family Cemetery, in care of Dennis Bradley, 24515 Donald Ave, Lebanon, MO 65536.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019