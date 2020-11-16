1/1
Wiliam "Rocky" McBride
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wiliam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wiliam "Rocky" McBride

Haltom City - William (Rocky) Arthur McBride, age 85, of Haltom City, Texas (formerly of Springfield, Missouri), passed away November 12, 2020, in Ft. Worth, Texas. Rocky was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Milton Wilburn McBride and Norma Guyula (Webb) McBride on November 4, 1935.

He attended Roosevelt High School and graduated in 1954 then took classes at St. Louis Baptist College as well as taking a few night course at Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University). Rocky began his railroad career working in the mailroom for the Saint Louis - San Francisco (Frisco) Railroad and retired as an officer in the Marketing Department after over 40 years of service for the company (now the BNSF Railway).

Rocky was married to Dorothy Rose Newport between 1954 and 1957 and had one daughter, Catherine. He then married Bertha Mae Webb in April of 1958 and had three additional children, Michael, Michelle, and Marc.

Rocky's parents, Milton and Norma; brother Milton; and sister Dorothy preceded him in death.

Rocky is survived by his wife, Bertha; daughter, Catherine of St. Louis, MO; son, Michael of Chicago, IL; daughter Michelle of Haltom City, TX; son Marc and wife Alicia of Marshfield, MO; four grandchildren Rachel, Patrick, Cal, Kevin, and Cole; three great-grandchildren Gabriel, Zoe, and Willow; brother Eugene McBride and wife Belinda of Ft. Worth; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and family of affection.

Rocky enjoyed playing and watching sports throughout his life. A league bowler and avid golfer until recently. He was an outstanding armchair quarterback, not to mention baseball and basketball "referee."

Rocky touched many lives and will be sorely missed and mourned.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:30 A.M. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. A private burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Springfield, Missouri.

His arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved