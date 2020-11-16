Wiliam "Rocky" McBrideHaltom City - William (Rocky) Arthur McBride, age 85, of Haltom City, Texas (formerly of Springfield, Missouri), passed away November 12, 2020, in Ft. Worth, Texas. Rocky was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Milton Wilburn McBride and Norma Guyula (Webb) McBride on November 4, 1935.He attended Roosevelt High School and graduated in 1954 then took classes at St. Louis Baptist College as well as taking a few night course at Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University). Rocky began his railroad career working in the mailroom for the Saint Louis - San Francisco (Frisco) Railroad and retired as an officer in the Marketing Department after over 40 years of service for the company (now the BNSF Railway).Rocky was married to Dorothy Rose Newport between 1954 and 1957 and had one daughter, Catherine. He then married Bertha Mae Webb in April of 1958 and had three additional children, Michael, Michelle, and Marc.Rocky's parents, Milton and Norma; brother Milton; and sister Dorothy preceded him in death.Rocky is survived by his wife, Bertha; daughter, Catherine of St. Louis, MO; son, Michael of Chicago, IL; daughter Michelle of Haltom City, TX; son Marc and wife Alicia of Marshfield, MO; four grandchildren Rachel, Patrick, Cal, Kevin, and Cole; three great-grandchildren Gabriel, Zoe, and Willow; brother Eugene McBride and wife Belinda of Ft. Worth; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and family of affection.Rocky enjoyed playing and watching sports throughout his life. A league bowler and avid golfer until recently. He was an outstanding armchair quarterback, not to mention baseball and basketball "referee."Rocky touched many lives and will be sorely missed and mourned.Visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:30 A.M. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. A private burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Springfield, Missouri.His arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.