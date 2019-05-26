|
|
Will (Willis Dwane) Hamby
Springfield - Dad loved Woodruff's peanut brittle, candy orange slices, Deborah's cornbread and brown beans, Pam's peanut clusters, John's BBQ, and Mom's chocolate pies.
Food helped him work—and work was what he liked best. One 3 a.m. morning, neighbor Leonard heard hammering from Dad's workshop next door. "Mr. Will!" he said. "Why don't you wait until daylight? I'll come over and help." "No need," said Will. "I got it worked out just fine." At 88 he dry-walled a shop. Before dawn, it was done.
Whether building a new home or a sturdy bench out of scrap, Dad worked out a system, a pace, and a plan. While a young aircraft mechanic, he decided he would build a doghouse. Then . . . a big house. And he did. Just like that! Dad was smart. He was able. He was tough. He was strong.
Will was married to the one and only Irene for 60 plus years. They brought Deborah Louise and Starr Lynn into this story of life; then later came granddaughter Teej who married Ben League. Son-in-law, Don, was important to it all. When he was stunned by ALS, Don found comfort to the end in Will's strong care.
Tom and Bob are Will's brothers. Tom is married to Rosie and Bob to Pam. Three sisters, Dean, Leona, and Norma, as well as father Hubert and mother Elsie preceded him in death.
Dad loved his friends Larry, Ray and Ron, Buddy and Boone. We've never been sure who rescued who. He so needed the reassurance of good neighbors, medical helpers, Quail Creek caregivers, and assistant Janelle. Thank you, each one.
On May 17, 2019, after eighty-eight November 19 birthdays, Will (Willis Dwane) Hamby left this old job for new construction. He was tired of not being able to work much anymore. Just. Plain. Tired.
So, Leonard, if you heard muffled sounds "out there" May 17, about 3 a.m., it was probably Dad putting up new drywall, whistling How Sweet the Sound. Figuring it out. Amazing Grace. Getting it done before dawn.
VA Services in honor of Dad's Air Force service will be held in weeks ahead, when family and friends can gather. Details will be posted at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on May 26, 2019