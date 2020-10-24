William Alden Fox



William Alden Fox was born July 21, 1945 to Bruce Alden and Lauretta Fox in Springfield, Missouri at Baptist Hospital. He passed away on October 23 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield at the age of 75. He lived his young life in the Bearcreek community. His life revolved around family, school, and agriculture. He helped his grandfather and Dad on the family farm, learning to drive the tractor at 5 years old and he never looked back. He was a very good student but like all kids, ornery when he got the chance. He liked to sneak out crawling on the floor out the door during class to get a drink and back in without the teacher knowing he was gone. He milked cows before school and still maintained his good grades, graduating salutatorian of his class in 1963 from Stockton. After graduating he attended the University of Missouri and majored in Agriculture with emphasis in Animal Husbandry. He was a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma, where he made many wonderful lifetime friends.



In 1969 he was joined in marriage to Nedra Suzanne Budd and to this union was born Tiffany Cherie and Lance Alden. He then spent 6 years working for agriculture companies. In 1979 he was determined to fulfill his lifelong dream of owning a fescue buying station. Stockton Seed House was then born. He then purchased Kentucky 31 Fescue Seed, processed it and sold it for 42 years. During this time he was active in the busy lives of his children and other Stockton students sporting events, he never missed a game. From Friday night football games watching Lance play, to the Saturday games watching Tiffany Cheer at Pitt State. His love for sports carried over to being a Mizzou football season pass holder for 52 years.



William was active in his community, serving on the Stockton School Board for 12 years. His lifetime commitment to his Lord Jesus was the number one priority in his life. His faith was unshakeable. Sunday School and Church were very much a part of his life. He was a Deacon and Elder at the Stockton Christian Church for over 30 years.



Williams' life was crammed full of lots of living and giving. For the past 17 years his grandchildren have been the highlight of his life, and he enjoyed all of their activities. He was a rock for his family and community, he will be missed so much. Survivors include Nedra of the home, Tiffany and Dan Bahr and children, Stella, Quinn, Lydia and Alden. Lance Fox and fiance Sarah Hooe, Beau and Blair Baker. His sister Patricia and Brother In Law Eddie Neil, Niece, Christy Franks and husband Jon and their children Madalyn and Colton. His niece Angela Bennett and husband Todd and their children Emmalee and Ryan. His niece Alicia Hansen and husband John, their children Jacob and George. His niece Lousia Richlin and husband Sean, their children Will and Kate. His nephew Alex Budd and wife Lisa, their children Gracyn, Fallon and Tristen. As well as numerous cousins, friends and business acquaintances.









