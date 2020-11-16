William Allan "Bill" Carr
Springfield - Life is a gift from GOD and God's timing is perfect...William Allan Carr "Bill", 89 born in Dalry, Scotland June 6, 1931 went to heaven's eternity Sunday, November 15, 2020 at home with family and friends by Billy's side.
Survived by wife, Sara of almost 67 years; daughters, Gann/Mike, Bonnie/Joe; grandsons, Michael/Felicia; great-grandsons, Parker, Finn, Axel; Raymond/Michelle; Rose, Oliver; Joe Mazza Jr, Jon Mazza; David/Kim Hess, Austin, Christopher, Joshua, Regina Hess; Richard/Deborah Bausch; extended family, Beth Wiese, Dawna Southern, Marvin/Dixie Ketchelmeyer, JohnDavid/Janey Kinsley and many treasured friends who are with us on this journey. "Rest and be thankful…Stop and Pray."
Celebration of Life will be April 2021. Memorial contributions announced at a later date. For full obituary and condolences go to gormanscharpf.com
.