William Allan "Bill" Carr
William Allan "Bill" Carr

Springfield - Life is a gift from GOD and God's timing is perfect...William Allan Carr "Bill", 89 born in Dalry, Scotland June 6, 1931 went to heaven's eternity Sunday, November 15, 2020 at home with family and friends by Billy's side.

Survived by wife, Sara of almost 67 years; daughters, Gann/Mike, Bonnie/Joe; grandsons, Michael/Felicia; great-grandsons, Parker, Finn, Axel; Raymond/Michelle; Rose, Oliver; Joe Mazza Jr, Jon Mazza; David/Kim Hess, Austin, Christopher, Joshua, Regina Hess; Richard/Deborah Bausch; extended family, Beth Wiese, Dawna Southern, Marvin/Dixie Ketchelmeyer, JohnDavid/Janey Kinsley and many treasured friends who are with us on this journey. "Rest and be thankful…Stop and Pray."

Celebration of Life will be April 2021. Memorial contributions announced at a later date. For full obituary and condolences go to gormanscharpf.com.




Published in News-Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
