|
|
William Allen "Bill" Murphy
Nixa - William Allen "Bill" Murphy, 60, of Nixa, Missouri, formerly of Princeville, Illinois, passed July 10, 2019 at his home.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years, Lori J. Murphy (Russell); she survives.
He was born December 27, 1958 in Peoria, Illinois, son of William L. and Jeanette Murphy. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his five siblings, Erick "Rick" Murphy of Hanna City, Illinois, Debbie (the late John) Barrett of Princeville, Illinois, Wendy (Randy) Selby of Peoria, Illinois, Mike (Amy) Murphy of Chillicothe, Illinois, John (Tammie) Murphy of Hanna City, Illinois. Bill will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Bill was employed at Monica Elevator for 22 years and Brinks Inc. of Southwestern Missouri for 18 years.
Per Bill's wishes, his funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. August 3, 2019 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville, Illinois. Nicole Reed, Certified Funeral Celebrant, will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A burial of ashes will be in Princeville Township Cemetery.
He was a great source of support and fun to family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Memorial donations may be made to the Nixa Fire Department. Condolences may be left for Bill's family at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in the News-Leader on July 18, 2019